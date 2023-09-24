2 car crash closes a portion of State Route 126 Sunday

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A two car crash in the Town of Champion Sunday shut down a portion of State Route 126.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a tan BMW was attempting to make a U-turn on State Route 126 near Bach Road when it pulled into the path of a Black SUV and was struck by it.

There were two people in that tan BMW, one of them was treated on scene for minor injuries and released. The driver of the black SUV was uninjured.

The road was closed to traffic from Eddy Road to County Route 47 while crews worked to clear debris from the roadway but it has since been reopened.

