2 car crash closes a portion of State Route 126 Sunday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A two car crash in the Town of Champion Sunday shut down a portion of State Route 126.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a tan BMW was attempting to make a U-turn on State Route 126 near Bach Road when it pulled into the path of a Black SUV and was struck by it.

There were two people in that tan BMW, one of them was treated on scene for minor injuries and released. The driver of the black SUV was uninjured.

The road was closed to traffic from Eddy Road to County Route 47 while crews worked to clear debris from the roadway but it has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
The crash scene earlier this week.
After two killed in buggy accident, ‘We are heartbroken’
Ammunition (file photo)
Gray: background check for ammo unnecessary, redundant
Although many aren’t related, a Mercy Hospital Reunion Saturday was coined as a “family...
A ‘family reunion’ for former Mercy Hospital employees
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Sheriff: fatal buggy crash ‘was most tragic accidents that we have seen’

Latest News

Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
2 car crash closes a portion of State Route 126 Sunday
Black River Fatal Crash
Competing to grow the biggest gourd at Gouverneur’s 12th Annual Pumpkin Festival
Dozens walk for suicide prevention in Clayton