Black River Fatal Crash

A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.(wwny)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.

State Police say 32-year-old Shane Umstead of Plessis was driving east when his Ram pickup truck hit the back of a Hyundai Elantra which was stopped in traffic. 74-year-old Roxanne O’Connor of Carthage was driving the Elantra.

Police say that impact pushed O’Connor’s car into the path of an oncoming dump truck being driven by 51-year-old Joseph England of Adams.

O’Connor suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. A passenger in her car, 79-year-old Charles Taylor of Carthage went to Samaritan, was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

