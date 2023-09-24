Crash shuts down part of I-81 near Watertown

A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.

According to Jefferson County scanner traffic, reports of a crash north of Exit 47 near Bradley Street came in just before 9 p.m.

Our reporter on scene says she saw EMS personnel performing what looked like chest compressions on an individual.

The status of that person is unknown at this time.

It’s also unclear how long that section of I-81 will be down to one lane.

We will update this story as we learn more.

