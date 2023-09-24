Dozens walk for suicide prevention in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 4th annual Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Walk took place in Clayton Sunday.

Dozens came together at the Cerow Recreation Park Pavilion to participate in the 5k walk. There were many non-profits on hand distributing materials and having conversations about suicide prevention.

This event is put on by the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, which is an initiative that was organized as a community-wide response to an increase in suicide deaths.

The coalition’s co-chairs say it’s important to continue spreading awareness.

“Suicide, mental health, it doesn’t discriminate. It affects every socio-economic class so that is why we do this,” said Alicia Rouperd, co-chair of the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“And, it is important for people to know that they are not alone if they are suffering from any behavioral health needs or having any suicidal ideation. They are not alone, there is a lot of support out there for them,” said Co-Chair Beth Solar.

The ladies say all of the money raised from the walk stays right here in Jefferson County and goes toward more suicide prevention education.

