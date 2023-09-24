Dozens walk for suicide prevention in Clayton

The 4th annual Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Walk took place in Clayton Sunday.
The 4th annual Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Walk took place in Clayton Sunday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 4th annual Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Walk took place in Clayton Sunday.

Dozens came together at the Cerow Recreation Park Pavilion to participate in the 5k walk. There were many non-profits on hand distributing materials and having conversations about suicide prevention.

This event is put on by the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, which is an initiative that was organized as a community-wide response to an increase in suicide deaths.

The coalition’s co-chairs say it’s important to continue spreading awareness.

“Suicide, mental health, it doesn’t discriminate. It affects every socio-economic class so that is why we do this,” said Alicia Rouperd, co-chair of the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“And, it is important for people to know that they are not alone if they are suffering from any behavioral health needs or having any suicidal ideation. They are not alone, there is a lot of support out there for them,” said Co-Chair Beth Solar.

The ladies say all of the money raised from the walk stays right here in Jefferson County and goes toward more suicide prevention education.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
The crash scene earlier this week.
After two killed in buggy accident, ‘We are heartbroken’
Ammunition (file photo)
Gray: background check for ammo unnecessary, redundant
Although many aren’t related, a Mercy Hospital Reunion Saturday was coined as a “family...
A ‘family reunion’ for former Mercy Hospital employees
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Sheriff: fatal buggy crash ‘was most tragic accidents that we have seen’

Latest News

Water faucet
Water service interruption, closed roads expected in Watertown Monday
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
Black River Fatal Crash
St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Aground, Seaway Traffic Stopped
Crash shuts down part of I-81 near Watertown