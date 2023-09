WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside memorial service for Karen L. Gladle will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11 am at Brookside Cemetery with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating. A “Celebration of Life” reception will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

