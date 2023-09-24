Robert “Bob” C. Grant, 47, of West Carthage

Robert “Bob” C. Grant, 47, of North Broad Street passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bob” C. Grant, 47, of North Broad Street passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023, at his home.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, a calling hour will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home with a Graveside Service following and will be held at 2:30 PM in the Black River Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published shortly.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

