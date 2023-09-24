Saturday Sports: Northern Athletic Conference football fills the day

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day on the gridiron in the Northern Athletic Conference with 3 afternoon games on the schedule Saturday.

We begin in Gouverneur, where the Wildcats hosted the OFA Blue Devils.

On the opening drive, Vincent Thomas goes up the gut for a six-yard score: 7-0 Gouverneur.

Thomas again hits the gap on a 26-yard run: 13-0 Wildcats.

Then it was Holden Stowell with a deep bomb to Raine Rumble who snares the ball in double coverage, then scrambles to the House: 20-0 Cats.

Then Stowell connects on the slant to Thomas. Destination: End Zone. It’s 28-0.

OFA gets on the board when Madden West wires Carson Ramie, who holds on for the touchdown: 28-8.

Thomas follows the blocks and turns on the after-burners on a 45-yard scamper.

Final score: Gouverneur 52, Ogdensburg 8.

In Massena, the Red Raiders entertained the Malone Huskies.

In third-quarter action: Conner Eastwood hands to Gage Charleson who just crosses the line for a touchdown. Massena leads 29-12.

Malone Quarterback Logan Peck scrambles out of the pocket and finds a wide-open Trent Carreiro in the end zone: 29-18 Raiders.

Then it was Eastwood to Dominic Murtaugh, who gets wrapped up, but dumps a lateral to Carter King, who is tackled at the Malone 18.

That sets up the handoff to Tapeni LaBrake who scoots 21-yards to the House. Raiders up 35-18.

Then it was Eastwood to Garrett Weir on a four-yard slant for the final score.

Massena beats Malone 42-18.

And in Brasher Falls, the Larries of St. Lawrence Central battled the Canton Golden Bears.

The game’s first drive ends on quarterback Dawson Shatraw’s keeper for a two-yard score.

Devin Spinner runs in the two-point conversion and the Larries have their first lead of the season 8-0.

Canton’s John Wilcox answers on a three-yard run. The game tied 8-8.

The turning point came when Canton kicker Aidan Richardson also recovers the onside squib.

The very next play, quarterback Charlie Todd dials long-distance to Talan Green for a 50-yard touchdown strike: 16-8 Bears.

Carter Shatraw jukes up the middle, upping the Bears’ lead to 22-8.

The Larries look to score from 12 yards out, but the ball is tipped and caught by Canton’s Cooper Gollinger who gets a team escort 88 yards for the Pick Six.

Canton goes on to beat the Larries 55-14.

On the college gridiron, St. Lawrence looked to move to 500 on the season as they hosted Castleton.

In the 1st quarter, Will Lederman hits Cole Salyards for the 4 yard touchdown pass to put St. Lawrence on top 7-0.

Early in the 2nd, it’s Lederman to Matt Kowalski for the 15 yard touchdown pass as the Saints expand their lead to 14-0.

Later in the 2nd, Lederman calls his own number and takes it in from 15 yards out: 21-0 Saints.

Saints go on to beat Castleton 28-0.

In Girls’ Frontier League Soccer from Chaumont, Lyme squared off against Copenhagen.

In the 1st half, Copenhagen gets on the board first when Mollie Babcock finishes the cross, putting the Golden Knights on top 1-0.

Lyme answers when Delaney Linkroum dents the back of the net on the direct kick, making it 1-all.

Copenhagen beats Lyme 3-1.

In Sackets Harbor, another Girls’ Frontier League Soccer contest as Sackets Harbor hosted LaFargeville.

In the 1st half, LaFargeville jumps in front when Emaline Barton splits the pipes: 1-0 LaFargeville.

Later in the half, it was Eliza Smith tickling twine: 2-0 LaFargeville at the half.

LaFargeville goes on to beat Sackets Harbor 3-1.

In men’s college soccer, St. Lawrence opened Liberty League play, hosting RPI.

The only goal in this one came with no time left in the 1st half when Michael McDougald scored off a direct kick after a yellow card.

St. Lawrence wins its Liberty league opener, blanking RPI 1-0.

