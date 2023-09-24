Ship Aground, Seaway Traffic Stopped

Cornwall, Ontario (WWNY) - A freighter has run aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Cornall, Ontario.

(The picture above is NOT of the current ship.)

According to the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, the NACC Argonaut went aground Sunday morning and has a list to port.

Officials say there the freighter is not taking on water, and there’s no pollution to the river.

Navigation has been stopped in that area. Salvage plans have begun, officials say.

NACC Argonaut is a Canadian freighter and carries raw cement to ports on the Great Lakes, according to online records, and was navigating from Montreal to Oshawa, near Toronto.

7NEWS has asked if the freighter was empty or loaded and Seaway officials told us its partially loaded with construction material.

The grounding comes as speed restrictions were put in place two days ago on some areas of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Friday, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation put out a bulletin saying, “due to decreasing water levels, speed restrictions have been revised.”

Around Galop Island, northeast of Ogdensburg, speeds for upbound ships were dropped to 7 knots and 11 knots, depending on the vessel’s size. Ships going downriver were restricted to 11 knots and 13 knots depending on its draft.

