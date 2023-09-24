Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance rumors

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Taylor Swift showed up for a Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday, watching from a suite alongside the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Dating rumors have been swirling around Swift and Kelce after he attended one of her concerts in Kansas City, intending to give her a friendship bracelet along with his phone number.

It was reported earlier this week that Kelce invited Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ So, we’ll see what happens in the near future,” Kelce said Thursday in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

It looks like Swift threw the ball back.

Video posted on social media shows the pop star cheering on the Chiefs alongside Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce.

On Wednesday, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, seemingly confirmed the two were dating, but Travis Kelce laughed off the rumors during his interview on McAfee’s show.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” he said. “It’s like an old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. No one actually knows what’s going on.”

Kelce then jokingly went off on his brother.

“The guy is absolutely ridic— can’t stay out of the freaking headlines,” he said.

