Water service interruption, closed roads expected in Watertown Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A section of Mullin Street in Watertown will see water service interrupted on Monday.

The water service interruption will affect the 300 block of Mullin Street.

It’s due to final connections being made on the new water main on Holcomb Street. While that work is done, sections of Holcomb, Mullin and Ten Eyck Streets will also be closed to traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the work is completed.

The City’s water department will provide updates if this work will not be completed as planned.

