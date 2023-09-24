William P. Ayotte, 81, of Massena

William P. Ayotte, 81, the most kind, understanding, and considerate man, peacefully passed away Friday evening, September 22, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - William P. Ayotte, 81, the most kind, understanding, and considerate man, peacefully passed away Friday evening, September 22, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Bill was born October 10, 1941on the family farm in Rooseveltown the son of the late Lucien and Ella (Bradshaw) Ayotte. He grew up in Rooseveltown and was a 1960 graduate of Massena Central School. He first married Catherine Gardner, which ended in divorce. On December 1, 1973, he married Sheila LaComb in Massena. He took on the role of father to her two sons, who adored him and he them. They treated each other like father and sons.

Bill worked at Reynolds for 39 years, the first 22 years as a pot tender and the last 17 years as a supervisor. Bill enjoyed many years at their camp in St. Regis Falls, where they enjoyed snowmobiling and 4-wheeling. He also enjoyed working around his house, helping others, doing crossword puzzles, and being around others.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sheila; his daughter, Teresa Serguson of Massena; his sons, Bucky Bordeau of Watertown and Mark and Ann Marie Bordeau of Binghamton; his grandchildren, Ian Serguson of Massena, Brooke and Sander tenHoedt of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Brittany Bordeau of New Jersey, Stephanie and Justin Delaney of Watertown, Bucky Jr. and Tirzah Bordeau of Syracuse, Matthew and Seneria Bordeau of Binghamton, Brandon and Julia Bordeau of Buffalo, and Joseph Bordeau of Vestal; 2 great grandchildren, Irelynn Delaney and Jacob Bordeau; his sister, Mary Ann and Malcolm Harrison of Kings, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Peter Ayotte, Margaret “Peggy” Major, and Michael Ayotte.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

