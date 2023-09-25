Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge opens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an essay contest designed to give students a chance to learn about community and philanthropy.

High school senior Olivia Urf and Ken Eysaman from the Northern New York Community Foundation talked about the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge.

Urf, who chairs NNYCF’s Youth Philanthropy Council, won the contest as a seventh grader.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Students submit essays on what community means to them and choose an organization that best exemplifies their idea. It’s open to seventh- and eighth-graders in St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Jefferson counties.

The foundation will give $1,000 to each organization chosen by 10 winners.

The deadline is October 17.

Email info@nnycf.org or go to nnycf.org for information and applications.

