D. Barton Haxall, 72, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - D. Barton Haxall, 72, died at his home in Clayton, NY Saturday, September 23, 2023. Barton’s health had been declining the last two years because of advanced emphysema.

The son of Elizabeth and Bolling Haxall, Barton was born on June 28, 1951. He attended Riverdale Country Day School, Solebury School, New Hope, PA and Pace University in Westchester, New York.

A bibliophile and a long time volunteer at the Antique Boat Museum’s library, he was recently honored in the Museum’s Gazette.

“Barton originally served as Associate Curator of the 1000 Islands Shipyard Museum and later stepped in as ABM”s resident librarian when Phoebe Tritons retired. He began his data archive with a vast array of print media and has made a seamless transition to the inclusion of digital media.” In celebration of ABM’s 50th Birthday in 2017. Barton was honored “for over 45 years of service.” In the ensuing years, he continued “to give freely of his time, talent, creativity and hard work…”

A long time patron of local restaurants and the Clayton Yacht Club, Barton endeared himself to those who worked there and he will be greatly missed by community members, including staff, friends and family members who often stopped in to visit with him. As his health failed, Barton was cared for by loving and thoughtful community members.

Barton is survived by his two sisters Gale Rainsford D’Luhy, Polly Haxall MacLean, and his brother Bolling W. Haxall; six nephews and three nieces, and fifteen great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers one can make donations in honor of Barton to the Antique Boat Museum’s Library and Archives, 750 Mary St., Clayton, NY 13624. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.