Freighter still grounded near Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario (WWNY) - A Canadian freighter remains grounded in the St. Lawrence River Monday morning.

The NACC Argonaut went aground near Cornwall Sunday morning and is listing to port.

No injuries were reported.

Twelve ships are delayed both upstream and downstream of the freighter and navigation has been halted in that part of the Seaway.

One tug has been dispatched to stabilize the vessel. A second will perform salvage operations. A salvage plan was undergoing final review.

Officials say the freighter is not taking on water and there’s no pollution to the river. Counter measures are in place to prevent any spills.

