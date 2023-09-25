Gala to celebrate United Helpers’ 125th anniversary

United Helpers Anniversary Gala
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a gala.

Marketing manager Jordan Downing-Duke says the gala is both a way to celebrate and support the organization.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The gala is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at the Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam.

There will be a four-course gourmet meal, live and silent auctions, and a string quartet.

Tickets are $100.

Go to unitedhelpers.com/125 gala for tickets and more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
Black River Fatal Crash
St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Aground, Seaway Traffic Stopped
The crash scene earlier this week.
After two killed in buggy accident, ‘We are heartbroken’
Although many aren’t related, a Mercy Hospital Reunion Saturday was coined as a “family...
A ‘family reunion’ for former Mercy Hospital employees

Latest News

Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge opens
Wake Up Weather
A gorgeous first week of fall
The all-veteran crew of the Godspeed poses for a photo while they participate in the Ocean...
North Country Inspiration: Winning hearts in a race around the world
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown