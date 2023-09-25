Gala to celebrate United Helpers’ 125th anniversary
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a gala.
Marketing manager Jordan Downing-Duke says the gala is both a way to celebrate and support the organization.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The gala is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at the Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam.
There will be a four-course gourmet meal, live and silent auctions, and a string quartet.
Tickets are $100.
Go to unitedhelpers.com/125 gala for tickets and more information.
