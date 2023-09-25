A gorgeous first week of fall

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have another nice day ahead and it’s looking great right into the weekend.

It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s.

It clouds up overnight and there could be a few sprinkles. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Tuesday is our only day that won’t be sunny or mostly sunny. It will be mostly cloudy to start and partly sunny by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and around 70 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The weekend will have full sunshine with highs in the low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

