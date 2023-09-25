GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. (Source: WFTS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida have identified the woman whose body was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Ja’Marcus Bullard told WFTS he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. He immediately called the police.

Deputies responded to McKay Creek near Ridgecrest Park around 1:50 p.m. Friday. With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator – which was nearly 14 feet long – was “humanely killed and removed from the waterway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the rest of Peckham’s remains from the water.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said anyone who has a concern regarding an alligator in the area should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
Black River Fatal Crash
St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Aground, Seaway Traffic Stopped
The crash scene earlier this week.
After two killed in buggy accident, ‘We are heartbroken’
A two car crash in the Town of Champion Sunday shut down a portion of State Route 126.
2 car crash closes a portion of State Route 126 Sunday

Latest News

Mix resigning
Ken Mix Resigning as Watertown City Manager
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy celebrated his 100th birthday in Longs, South Carolina.
Centenarian celebrating milestone birthday says to always be prepared
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds