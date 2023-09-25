Howard R. Wallace, 80, of Ogdensburg died on Friday evening, September 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Howard R. Wallace, 80, of Ogdensburg died on Friday evening, September 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice.

He is survived by his son Christopher, daughter-in-law Rochelle, and granddaughter Amelia of St. Albans, VT, his son Scott, daughter-in-law Stephanie, and grandsons Leland and Kevin of Hannawa Falls, his like-a-daughter Tanya Newvine of Ogdensburg, and his siblings Joyce Carr, Gloria Putney, and John (and Paula) Wallace, of Ogdensburg. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard P. and Grace (Kingston) Wallace, and his partner Linda Smithers.

Howard was born on May 23, 1943, in Ogdensburg. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. On April 11, 1964, he married Sally VanOrman. Their marriage was concluded in divorce, but they resumed their friendship and enjoyed their shared family. Howard worked for St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a motor vehicle operator until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed carpentry, shooting pool, and cooking. Holiday meals at his home were always special and the gatherings were enjoyed by friends and family alike. Also at his table, he shared his kind company and attention with all who stopped to visit.

He was an avid gardener, winning the Ogdensburg City Award for best garden. He loved to decorate his porch for the holidays and also decorated the altar at the First Congregational Church, where he was a lifelong member. Howard took in many neighborhood stray cats, enjoying their company. Most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family. He will be remembered as a caring and loving man who always did for others and he will be sorely missed.

There will be a private family service.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Donations in Howard’s memory may be made to St. Lawrence County SPCA 6718 State Highway 68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669, and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

