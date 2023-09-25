Janice K. (Dezell) Sayer, 72, of Lisbon

It is with great sadness that the family of Janice K. (Dezell) Sayer, also known as Jadee, of Lisbon, NY, announce her passing on Sunday evening, September 24, 2023, at the age of 72. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that the family of Janice K. (Dezell) Sayer, also known as Jadee, of Lisbon, NY, announce her passing on Sunday evening, September 24, 2023, at the age of 72.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Jeorjianna M. Sayer of Lisbon, NY and two grandchildren, Roman Cooksey of Ogdensburg and Saya of Lisbon, NY; her significant other, Daniel Stone of Lisbon, NY; her siblings, Donna McBath of Lisbon, NY, Lee Dezell of Lisbon, NY and Lyle Dezell of Canton, NY; and exchange student sister, Maria (Sergio) Fernandez of Mexico City, Mexico and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janice is predeceased by her husband, Donald Sayer and parents, William and Kathleen (Fetterly) Dezell.

Janice was born on August 9, 1951, in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of the late William M. and Kathleen (Fetterly) Dezell. She graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1969 and a 1970 graduate of the Salter Business School in Worchester, MA. Janice graduated from Lewis Hotel Management School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1972. She went on to be employed at Friar Trucks II in Massena, NY. Janice married Donald H. Sayer on May 13, 1978, in Canton, NY, with Rev. Seldon Ward officiating.

Janice worked as a bartender and a professional housekeeper. Bartending was her passion. She was also an exchange student mother and a foster mother for a short time. She was a second mom to many.

Janice’s biggest enjoyment was raising daughter and being with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling the United States and Mexico City, Mexico, to visit Maria and her family.

Janice was a member of the Heuvelton AMVETS Auxiliary and Lisbon American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to Stoney Brook Hunting Club and was an avid hunter. She also loved to sit down with a good book.

Donations may be made in Janice’s memory to the Lisbon Rescue Squad, 7002 County Route 10, Lisbon, NY 13658, and Heuvelton AMVETS, Post 1997, 107 S State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Funeral services be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery in Lisbon at the convenience of the family.

