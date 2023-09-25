Watertown City Manager Resigning

Mix resigning
Mix resigning(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown will be looking for a new city manager for 2024.

Current city manager Ken Mix put in his resignation Monday morning.

Mix confirmed he will leave as city manager on December 30th.

Asked Monday why he is leaving Mix told 7NEWS there are several reasons. Mix continued, “All the negative energy on council is making it hard to concentrate on getting important things done for the City of Watertown.”

Mix adds, “It’s more than one individual. At this point of my life, I want to get back to things that I am interested in.”

Mix was talked out of leaving as city manager in 2022. Mix was ready to leave because of micro-managing by some city council members, and quarrels between council members.

Mix will leave city hall with 34 years of service with Watertown, most as the planning department’s leader. Mix has been city manager for the last 4 years.

