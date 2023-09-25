Man at heart of police standoff pleads not guilty to 51 criminal counts

Nathan Krump
Nathan Krump(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Pillar Point man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in May pleaded not guilty on Monday to 51 criminal counts.

Nathan Krump appeared in Jefferson County Court to be arraigned.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted him on 51 criminal counts including 14 counts of attempted murder.

The 45-year-old is accused of shooting at law enforcement officers when they came to his home on County Route 59 in the town of Brownville on May 16.

During the standoff, flames engulfed Krump’s house.

Krump allegedly fled the scene on a tractor and injured a deputy.

He was taken into custody without police firing a single shot.

In addition to attempted murder, Krump faces counts of arson, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Krump is being held in the county jail on $1 million bail or $2 million bond.

