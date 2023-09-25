Nice week ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will clear out slowly overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s to around 50.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 10% of a shower in the afternoon with highs around 70.

Tuesday highs will be in the upper 60s.

From Wednesday until Friday we will see highs in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Next weekend is looking sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

