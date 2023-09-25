Ogdensburg city council gets look at proposed budget Monday night

City of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you live in Ogdensburg, your home is likely one of the big driving forces behind the city’s 2024 proposed budget.

“Citywide, every property was re-evaluated in terms of its assessed value, and generally property values increased 20 percent citywide,” said Andrea Smith, interim city manager.

That means a home that’s worth 20 percent more will pay that much more in property taxes even though the tax rate stays the same at $16.58 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The increase could mean a few hundred dollars more for some homeowners.

The proposed budget also gives insight into the city’s constitutional taxing limit. Back in 2019, a report from the state Comptroller’s Office projected the city would reach the limit in 2023.

“We have been working very hard since that report came out with this council as well as the previous council to comply with the recommendations put forth by the financial restructuring board,” said Smith.

The fact is, if a municipality reaches its constitutional tax limit, or simply put, can’t tax its residents anymore, and the municipality’s expenses keep going up, the next step could be bankruptcy. But Smith says that’s not a concern for the 2024 preliminary budget.

“Until we really start to increase our revenue to offset our expenses, so that’s going to continue to be a concern as we go into subsequent budget years, but in 2024 it’s not a concern for me with the budget that has been presented,” she said.

Councillor John Rishe says this is just the beginning of budget negotiations.

“My overall goal is to actually reduce taxes, and I’m hopeful through thoughtful consideration of the budget and evaluating it that we are able to achieve that,” he said.

While there aren’t job cuts, Councillor Dan Skamperle has some concerns regarding fire and police.

“There’s a lot of crime in Ogdensburg, and I don’t think our detective staff is fully staffed right now, and we really need that,” he said.

The preliminary budget will be presented at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Aground, Seaway Traffic Stopped
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
Black River Fatal Crash
The crash scene earlier this week.
After two killed in buggy accident, ‘We are heartbroken’
A two car crash in the Town of Champion Sunday shut down a portion of State Route 126.
2 car crash closes a portion of State Route 126 Sunday

Latest News

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on fatal buggy crash, SUNY Potsdam & life-saver
Large farm equipment
Drivers urged to be cautious of large farm equipment on the roads
Nathan Krump
Man at heart of police standoff pleads not guilty to 51 criminal counts
Ken Mix
Watertown City Manager Resigning