‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October

File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time in more than three years, student loan payments are due in October.

However, for the next 12 months, borrowers will be able to skip payments without facing the harsh financial consequences of defaulting on their loans.

The Biden administration is providing what it has called an “on-ramp period” until Sept. 30, 2024.

During that time, a borrower won’t be reported as being in default to the national credit rating agencies, which can damage a person’s credit score.

However, borrowers are not off the hook entirely. Interest will still accrue.

For more information, check out the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
Black River Fatal Crash
St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Aground, Seaway Traffic Stopped
The crash scene earlier this week.
After two killed in buggy accident, ‘We are heartbroken’
A two car crash in the Town of Champion Sunday shut down a portion of State Route 126.
2 car crash closes a portion of State Route 126 Sunday

Latest News

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs
In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
FDA skeptical of experimental ALS treatment pushed by patient advocates
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt