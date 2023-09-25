Paula M. (Sellers) McMahon, 73, of Ogdensburg

Paula M. (Sellers) McMahon, age 73 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (Sept 23, 2023) surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

Entombment will be at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum.

Surviving is her son Scott Sellers & his wife Susan of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Jeb & Darien Sellers; a brother Earl (Chub) Sellers Jr.; a sister Rhonda (Daniel) McMahon; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Ronald McMahon; brothers Raymond, Roy, Ronald, Wayne & TJ Sellers and Lynn & William Thornhill; sisters Vivian Sharpe, Jean Ford, Patricia Wells, Barbara Sellers, Ethel Anderson & Vaughn Morley.

Paula was born on June 13, 1950 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Earl & Thaida Sellers. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and was later married to Ronald McMahon.

During her career, she was employed at Newell’s Manufacturing for 28 years and retired in 1997 due to health concerns. Her number one joy in life was babysitting and spending time with her grandchildren whom she lived with in the last few years. She loved her dog Buffy, and her grandchildren’s pets Lilly, Toque and Levi.

Memorial contributions can be made to any humane society or animal sanctuary of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

