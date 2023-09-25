Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

