Rev’d John Day Andersen, Sr., of Wellesley Island

On Sunday, September 24, The Rev’d John Day Andersen, Sr. a beloved uncle, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and lifelong minister, passed away at his home in Thousand Island Park, NY on Wellesley Island. (Source: Funeral Home)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, September 24, The Rev’d John Day Andersen, Sr. a beloved uncle, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and lifelong minister, passed away at his home in Thousand Island Park, NY on Wellesley Island. Jack, as he was known by all, spent his life devoted to his family, the Episcopal Church, and the community he treasured, Thousand Island Park. Born to Robert Julius and Arlene Margaret Day Andersen in Auburn, NY on May 29, 1933. Jack just celebrated his ninetieth birthday with friends and family this past summer.

Jack’s ministry spanned nearly 60 years, beginning as a chaplain’s assistant in the United States Army Paratroopers 11th Airborne Div. before graduating from William Hobart College with a BA in 1960 and subsequently receiving a degree in Theology from Berkeley Divinity School in 1963. He then served parishioners at St. John’s Episcopal in Greenwich and St. Mark’s Episcopal in New Canaan, CT, before becoming the executive director of Roslyn Episcopal Retreat Center in Richmond, Virginia in 1972. He went on to found ECCC (Episcopal Camps and Conference Centers) and led that effort until his retirement in 2005. He became vicar of the Church of Saint Lawrence in Alexandria Bay, NY in 2003 and has been active in the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York for the past twenty years. His pastoral care, sincere friendship and spiritual guidance were gifts to many families for whom he has officiated baptisms, weddings, and funerals. He was particularly honored to have served as chairman of the board and general manager of Thousand Island Park, reflecting his devotion to the preservation and betterment of the community.

He is survived by his son, John Andersen, Jr. (Susan), daughter, Deborah Andersen (Steve Pullinger), grandson Robert Andersen (Devin), granddaughter Jennifer Andersen (Garret Plummer), step-grandson Jeffrey Pullinger (Erin), step-granddaughter Lisa Woodcock (Justin), great grandchildren Jackson, Cameron, Anna, Emmy, Henry and Lucy, his beloved nephew Michael Andersen ( grandnephew Roy and grandniece Katy), special friend Ruth Sugeno, and many lifelong friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janet Lewis Andersen, brother, Robert (Bob) Andersen Jr. and nephew Robert “Buzz” Andersen III.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 29th from 4-7PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. in Clayton, NY. The funeral will be held at Church of Saint Lawrence in Alexandria Bay, NY on Saturday, September 30th at 2:00PM with The Right Reverend Dr. DeDe Duncan-Probe officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Church of Saint Lawrence, P.O.Box 211 Alexandria Bay NY 13607 or Wellesley Island Fire Department. P.O. Box 690 Wellesley Island NY 13640. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.