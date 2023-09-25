Man receives life sentence for raping & sexually abusing child

Douglas Monroe
Douglas Monroe(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man will spend 35 years to life in prison for sexually abusing a child over about a year and a half.

Thirty-seven-year-old Douglas Monroe was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning.

He was found guilty of predatory sexual assault upon a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of second-degree rape following a week-long jury trial in July.

Monroe was arrested in June 2022. The assaults happened in the town of Lisbon and the city of Ogdensburg from 2020-2022. Officials say he was acquainted with the child.

The abuse began when the child was 12 and continued after their 13th birthday.

