Sep. 25, 2023
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sharon L. LaLone, 75, of Carthage, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 24,2023 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she has resided for the past five years.

Sharon was born on July 17,1948 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Harry M. and Hattie M. (Potter) Schermerhorn Sr. He attended school in Carthage. She married Richard F. LaLone Sr. on April 16,1983 in Carthage. Richard, a former employee of E.C. Crooks Memorial, passed away on December 3, 2018. Sharon worked at the former Jubilee Markets in West Carthage as a stocker.

Sharon was an avid fisherman and loved attending Bingo. She enjoyed playing cards and loved to go camping and spend time with her family.

She is survived by a son and his wife: Donald (Terri) LaLone of Sackets Harbor, six sisters: Ada Segovis, Carol Nutting, Hattie Schermerhorn and Cindy (Joseph) LaComb, all of Carthage, Tuesday (Chet) Houghtaling of North Carolina and Caroline (Dave) Johnson of Florida, two brothers: Harry (Susan) Schermerhorn Jr. and Gary Lee Schermerhorn, all of Carthage, 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, a son, Richard LaLone Jr., a daughter, Sharon LaLone Jr., two sisters, Bonnie Phillips and April Davis, and a brother, Larry Schermerhorn.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 27 from 4-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, followed by a prayer service at 7:00pm with Rev. Roger Mono, officiating. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

