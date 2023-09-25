Terry Mono, 73, of Natural Bridge passed away on September 24th, 2023, at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after being a patient for over a year. (Source: Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Terry Mono, 73, of Natural Bridge passed away on September 24th, 2023, at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after being a patient for over a year.

Terry was born on May 14th, 1950, to the late Gale and Ida (Gadbaw) Mono in Carthage, NY. After attending Carthage Central School, Terry was drafted into the United States Army. He served from 1969-1975 and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired from Viking Cives Inc. in Harrisville after working there for 24 and a half years. He and his wife, Eleanor Martin, were married on July 24th, 1971, in New Breman.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on engines; he was the former owner of T&E Small Engine Shop.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor; his children and their spouses; Randy & Charisa Mono of Harrisville, and Christine & Paul Foy of Harrisville; his grandchildren, Miriah Mono, Sheniah Mono, Dalton Mono, Nichelle Foy, and Nicholas Foy; a great-granddaughter, Laila Olley; and a brother, Roger Mono.

Terry is predeceased by his parents, Gale and Ida (Gadbaw) Mono, and his brothers, Rick Mono and Gale Mono Jr.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage. To leave a message of sympathy for Terry’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

