SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas J. Greb of Syracuse passed away peacefully while in the loving care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his niece and nephew, Robyn and Ken Yorker, in Alexandria Bay, New York on September 21, 2023.

Thomas was born on August 7, 1944 in Scranton, PA, the son of the late William Greb and Cecilia (Konetsky) Slivinski. He spent his early childhood in Dickson City, PA, before moving to Syracuse.

He was educated at East Syracuse High School. Thomas went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard and was part of President Kennedy’s Honor Guard, participating in his funeral services at the White House. He shared many fond memories of his time in Washington, DC. He was also selected to be on the rotation for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his time in the military. Upon honorable discharge, Thomas attended the University of Minnesota (Duluth). He went on to work for trucking companies in Syracuse and retired from Overnite Trucking. He was a member of Teamsters Local 317 in Syracuse.

Thomas was an avid fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders football teams. He was a long-time contributor to St. Jude and numerous animal shelters. Thomas was a car enthusiast and loved going to the Syracuse Nationals and other events with his beloved 1962 Red Corvette Convertible.

Thomas leaves behind his loving family including his son Erik Greb, sister Patricia (Rod) Kilb, sister Christina Coughlin and several nieces and nephews. He remained very close to his lifelong friends, seeing them often and considering them his extended family.

Thomas’ family would like to share their sincere thanks and gratitude for the exceptional care provided by the amazing staff at Hospice of Jefferson County, most notably Donna and Vicky, and the wonderful medical guidance and support of his sister, Christina (Tina).

Private graveside services will be held at the discretion of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

