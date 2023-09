WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Court Street will be closed Monday as paving continues.

The street is being paved from Public Square to North Massey Street.

Motorists will need to find alternate routes, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

Crews anticipate being able to reopen the road at 5 p.m.

