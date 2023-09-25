Willi Stoeber, 84 of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County on 23rd September, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s and everything that goes with it. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Willi Stoeber, 84 of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County on 23rd September, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s and everything that goes with it.

Willi was born on September 3, 1939 in Dortmund, Germany, son of Wilhelm and Margretta Stoeber. He grew up in Dortmund during the Second World War and post war years. He moved to Canada in 1964 and worked and lived in Toronto, Ontario, where he met his wife Pamela (Eburne)who was originally from England.

Willi and Pamela were married and emigrated to the USA in 1967 after Willi accepted a job with Black Clawson, settling in Watertown where they have resided for 56 years. When Black Clawson was taken over by GL&V in 1972, Willi transferred to the laboratory on West Main Street. That same year he purchased the Hotis Motel which he operated with his family, and with lots of help, over the 36 years he owned it, selling it in 2008.

In addition to operating the motel, at various times, worked for Fulton Manufacturing and Schoeller Technical Papers, Pulaski and GL&V. He travelled extensively within the U.S. and Canada. He also thoroughly enjoyed travelling abroad troubleshooting paper making machines in China, Indonesia, Colombia, Venezuela and New Zealand.

The family lived in the house attached to the main motel units and over the years enjoyed the company of 5 German Shorthaired Pointer dogs, family and many repeat customers (friends)from Europe, Canada and the US. For many years, starting in 1976, Willi and Pamela hosted a July 4th party, a must ‘go to date’ for family, friends and motel guests.

Opa, as he was proud to be known by his grandchildren, was a passionate fan of Borussia-Dortmund (BVB), his hometown football team. When he visited his family in Dortmund, Peter, his longtime friend, always made sure that Willi attended a soccer game. He was lucky in 2011 to take his grandson, Michael, for a VIP tour inside the stadium, watch a match and meet some of the players. If he couldn’t attend a game in person you would always find him watching or listening on his computer.

Willi was an avid hunter, -birds with his dogs, small and large game. He was known among friends as ‘3 shot Willi’. Saturdays (plus a few other days) were reserved for golf. He enjoyed socialising with family and friends recounting golf days, hunting at Camp Cherry Water, and the places he visited for work.

Willi is survived by his wife, Pamela, daughter Susanne, son-in-law Colin Byron, in the UK, son George and daughter in law Kamila (Rzadkiewicz) in Maryland. Grandchildren Charlotte, Michael Byron and Thomas Stoeber. Niece Beate Rathmann and brother in law Norbert Schnatmann. In addition to his parents, many relatives and friends, Willi was predeceased by his sister Christa Schnatmann.

As per the families wishes Willi was cremated privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be announced. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude and thanks to the staff at Hospice, our at home caregivers and especially Phil and Tina who were always there to help and support above and beyond, Viele Danke. Tschuss Opa

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

