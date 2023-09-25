Your Turn: feedback on fatal buggy crash, SUNY Potsdam & life-saver

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We received hundreds of comments this week about the fatal crash between a pickup truck and an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria. Two young children aboard the buggy were killed:

Heartbreaking for all including the young woman driving the truck.

Annette Valentine

All drivers need to be more mindful of their surroundings.

Rhonda Foote

Yes, we need to pay attention, but they need a buggy lane for their safety.

Jenny Patchen

SUNY Potsdam is restructuring to stop bleeding money. It’s considering cutting staff and closing 14 academic programs, a building, and parts of a college dormitory:

Those professors and students help aid the economy of Potsdam and Canton. This will trickle down to business. Very sad to see.

Stacey S Riley

Obviously, fewer students means less money, so cuts like this should not surprise anyone.

Naomi Tapia

A Norwood-Norfolk student saved the life of a man who had a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting. It’s all because Brock Cousineau knew what to do to help:

This stuff should be taught in 8th grade health class.

Peter Deshane

He is an outstanding young man. More kids should be like him.

Jay John

