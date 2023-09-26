Amazing weather this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have dry skies today and it looks as if it will stay dry into next week.

That’s because of a very strong high-pressure system.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Some areas have a frost advisory that starts at midnight. That includes southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. The advisory ends at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

Highs will be around 70 for both Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and partly sunny on Friday.

It’s a nice-looking weekend. It will be sunny and in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

