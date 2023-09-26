Annual High Education Program is next week at JCC

Annual Higher Education Program at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shopping online is one thing, but to have one-stop-shopping in person with recruiters from more than 50 colleges and the armed forces is even better.

Jack Brand is president of the Jefferson-Lewis Association for Counseling and Development. He talked about his organization’s annual Higher Education Program at Jefferson Community College.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning

There are two sessions at JCC on Monday, October 2. The first is for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon. The second, from 5 to 7 p.m., is open to everyone.

There’s a financial aid presentation from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

You can learn more at sunyjefferson.edu.

