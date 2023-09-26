The Blind

September 28-October 5
The Blind at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall
The Blind at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall(Fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Long before Phil Robertson became a reality TV star, he fell in love with Miss Kay and started a family, but his demons threatened to tear their lives apart. Set in the backwoods swamps of 1960s Louisiana, THE BLIND shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil’s life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. This stunning cinematic journey chronicles the love story that launched a dynasty, the turmoil that nearly brought it crashing down, and the hope that rose from the ashes to create a foundation for generations to come.

At Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Two Shows Daily 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Fathom Events

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Freed, Seaway Traffic Resumes
Ken Mix
Watertown City Manager Resigning
Douglas Monroe
Man receives life sentence for raping & sexually abusing child
A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
Black River Fatal Crash

Latest News

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Buggy crash survivors released from hospital, victims identified
Rising rent
Why’s the rent so high? A look at Watertown’s housing market
Blackberry, October 2
Cinema Ten is Back
This is a still from a body camera video of the shooting death of a stabbing suspect by a...
Saranac Lake officer justified in shooting knife-wielding suspect, AG report says