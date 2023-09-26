Buggy crash survivors released from hospital, victims identified

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria Wednesday afternoon.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - The survivors of last week’s fatal buggy crash in the town of Alexandria have been released from the hospital.

That’s according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 31-year-old Noah Slabaugh, 26-year-old Maddy Slabaugh (we have also been told her first name is spelled Mattie), 4-year-old Joseph Slabaugh, and 2-month-old Henry Slabaugh are now home.

They had been treated at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The crash killed 1-year-old Ananias Slabaugh and 3-year-old Andy Slabaugh, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup truck, 26-year-old Charlene Kring of LaFargeville, was unhurt.

The investigation into the crash continues and no charges have been filed at this time.

