Dale B. McDonald, 94, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dale B. McDonald, 94, formerly of the Sykes Road in Canton died Sunday, September 24, 2023 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton.

Calling hours will be Thursday, September 28 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. His funeral service will be held Friday, September 29 at 11:00 AM in the Morley Wesleyan Church with Pastor Richard Ladouceur and Rev. Paul Dettmer co-officiating.

Entombment will be in Foxwood Mausoleum in Ogdensburg (held privately).

Memorial contributions may be made to United Helpers Maplewood Campus, 205 State Street, Canton, NY 13617 attn: Activities Fund.

Dale was born June 9, 1929 in Morley, NY a son of the late Archie and Elizebeth (Robinson) McDonald. He attended a country school in Lisbon to the 8th grade before graduating from the old Canton High School in 1947.

On November 30, 1949 he married his beloved Theresa Bush in the Morley Wesleyan Church with Rev. Otis McDonald, brother of the groom as celebrant. Theresa predeceased him in October of 2008.

Dale owned and operated a dairy farm on the Lawrence Road in Lisbon from 1949 to 1963, as a member of the Longshoreman’s Union he unloaded pulp boats at Dimond National Paper Mill in Ogdensburg and did seasonal work for Rutland Railway at the elevator and the tracks. He started work at Reynolds in Massena in 1951 retiring in 1989 as Patroom Foreman.

Surviving are his daughter Judy McDonald of Watertown; four grandchildren Cody McDonald, Robert and John Lytle and Renee McGreager; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife he was predeceased by a daughter Linda McDonald as well as two brothers Robert and Rev. Otis and three sisters Doris, Alive and Eva.

Dale was an active outdoorsman who loved working in the woods, hunting and feeding the wild birds and animals. He also enjoyed gardening.

He was a life-long member of Morley Wesleyan Church where he was an usher for over forty years and a Sunday School teacher in the 50′s. He was a 12 year member of Morley Sod Busters 4-H Club ending up as leader.

