Ellen Grace “Sis” Lolar, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ellen Grace “Sis” Lolar, 86, of Palmer Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at home, under the loving care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Per the family’s request, no public services will be held. Burial will be held at a date and time to be announced in North Watertown Cemetery.

Ellen was born on November 12, 1936 in Watertown, daughter of the late Margaret Smith and Joseph Brennon. She was lovingly raised by her mother Margaret and stepfather Lawrence Maitland. She attended Watertown High School and went on to work as a Parts Retriever for Sherwood Medical, retiring in 1998 after 26 years of service.

In 1953 she married Glen Lolar. Glen predeceased her.

Ellen loved word puzzles, crime shows, fishing, and playing card games with friends and family. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include four children, Sterling Lolar of Watertown; Glen Lolar Jr. of Cortland; Carolyn Lolar of Watertown; and Margaret Lolar-Cusson of Watertown; two sisters-in-law, Judy Shaver of Watertown and Eva Shaver of Watertown; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Glen, she was predeceased by three children, Philip Lolar, Glenda Lee Lolar, and Gavin Lolar. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Sterling Bosco, Edwin Smith, Floyd Shaver, and her twin brothers Donald & Douglas Shaver.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

