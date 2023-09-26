Highlights & scores: Girls’ soccer action in the NAC
(WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk hosted Gouverneur in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer Monday night.
- Chloe Smith breaks in, fires a close-range shot through traffic. It’s 1-0 Gouverneur.
- Smith again on a breakaway, tips the ball to the left and into the net. It’s 2-0 Wildcats.
- On a Flyers’ corner kick, the ball deflects off a defender for an own goal. It’s 2-1.
- Smith shoots off the crossbar, shoots again off the crossbar and in. It’s 4-1 Gouverneur.
- On the corner kick, Electa Fitzgerald drops the ball in the box, where Smith redirects on the header for the goal.
Gouverneur goes on to beat Norwood-Norfolk 9-1.
Tupper Lake was at Madrid-Waddington for another girls’ NAC soccer contest.
- Reese Durant circles to the net and fires on net, but Tupper’s Abby Smith makes one of her 13 saves.
- Just past the 10th minute, on the corner kick, Abigail Stal-hammer drives the ball in the crease, follows in for the goal. It’s 1-0 Tupper.
- The Jackets are looking to tie. Zoey French rings a shot off the goalpost.
- In the second half, Haley Marcellus scored from Kendall Thompson.
The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
Immaculate Heart 3, Carthage 0
Copenhagen 1, Belleville Henderson 0
Beaver River 3, Alexandria 0
Sandy Creek 1, Lyme 0
Indian River 2, Watertown 1
LaFargeville 5, South Lewis 1
Sackets Harbor 2, Thousand Islands 0
Gouverneur 9, Norwood-Norfolk 1
St. Lawrence Central 5, Heuvelton 4
Chateaugay 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 2
Malone 4, Potsdam 0
Massena 2, Salmon River 1
Tupper Lake 1, Madrid-Waddington 1
Canton 1, OFA 0
Boys’ high school soccer
Heuvelton 6, Hermon-DeKalb 1
Morristown 1, Harrisville 0
Salmon River 5, Gouverneur 0
Plattsburgh 4, Malone 0
Lowville 7, Beaver River 0
Poland 4, South Lewis 0
High school volleyball
Chateaugay 3, Canton 0
Malone 3, Clifton-Fine 0
Massena 3, Gouverneur 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, Potsdam 2
Girls’ high school tennis
South Jefferson 3, Carthage 2
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.