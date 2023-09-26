Highlights & scores: Girls’ soccer action in the NAC

(WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk hosted Gouverneur in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer Monday night.

- Chloe Smith breaks in, fires a close-range shot through traffic. It’s 1-0 Gouverneur.

- Smith again on a breakaway, tips the ball to the left and into the net. It’s 2-0 Wildcats.

- On a Flyers’ corner kick, the ball deflects off a defender for an own goal. It’s 2-1.

- Smith shoots off the crossbar, shoots again off the crossbar and in. It’s 4-1 Gouverneur.

- On the corner kick, Electa Fitzgerald drops the ball in the box, where Smith redirects on the header for the goal.

Gouverneur goes on to beat Norwood-Norfolk 9-1.

Tupper Lake was at Madrid-Waddington for another girls’ NAC soccer contest.

- Reese Durant circles to the net and fires on net, but Tupper’s Abby Smith makes one of her 13 saves.

- Just past the 10th minute, on the corner kick, Abigail Stal-hammer drives the ball in the crease, follows in for the goal. It’s 1-0 Tupper.

- The Jackets are looking to tie. Zoey French rings a shot off the goalpost.

- In the second half, Haley Marcellus scored from Kendall Thompson.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 3, Carthage 0

Copenhagen 1, Belleville Henderson 0

Beaver River 3, Alexandria 0

Sandy Creek 1, Lyme 0

Indian River 2, Watertown 1

LaFargeville 5, South Lewis 1

Sackets Harbor 2, Thousand Islands 0

Gouverneur 9, Norwood-Norfolk 1

St. Lawrence Central 5, Heuvelton 4

Chateaugay 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 2

Malone 4, Potsdam 0

Massena 2, Salmon River 1

Tupper Lake 1, Madrid-Waddington 1

Canton 1, OFA 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Heuvelton 6, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Morristown 1, Harrisville 0

Salmon River 5, Gouverneur 0

Plattsburgh 4, Malone 0

Lowville 7, Beaver River 0

Poland 4, South Lewis 0

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Canton 0

Malone 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Massena 3, Gouverneur 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Potsdam 2

Girls’ high school tennis

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 2

