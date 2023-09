POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - James H. Griffith, 84, of State Highway 11B, peacefully passed away Monday morning, September 25, 2023 at his home with the love of his family at his side.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at his request there will be no services.

