Julie (Todd) Griffin, 67, formerly of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Julie (Todd) Griffin, 67, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 3, 2023 in Maryland.

There were no calling hours or funeral services.

Julie was born on December 23, 1955 in Canton, NY to the late Lawrence and Joan (Ladouceur) Todd.

She graduated from high school in 1974 and joined the United States Army for a 22 year career. She was an E6 when she retired.

Julie married Roy Griffin on March 4, 1978.

She is survived by her husband Roy, her son Michael, her grandchildren Jayde Duncan, Michael, Jordan, Jace, and Cali Griffin, her sisters Cathy and Benton Leslie, Sheila and Dale Johnson, Diane and David Wood, her brothers Randy Todd and Barb Langevin, and Robert Todd, several nieces and nephews. Also an aunt, uncle and several cousins.

Julie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

