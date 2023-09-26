Matthew R. Wedgwood, of Watertown

The loving family of Matthew R. Wedgwood is sad to announce that he passed away early Saturday morning, September 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The loving family of Matthew R. Wedgwood is sad to announce that he passed away early Saturday morning, September 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Matt was born on December 30, 1974 in Watertown, NY. He is the son of Susan M. Peak and the late Raymond N. Wedgwood.

He is survived by his mother, Susan, his sister Amy K. Rich, Watertown, and three special nephews: Gregory, Joseph and Lucas, all of Watertown. Also surviving are his Aunt Kay Pfister, Watertown, and his cousins Katherine (David) Christopher of Pillar Point and John Pfister of Watertown.

We would like to thank his very long-time friends Nikki, Scott and their son Tyler (all from Watertown) for keeping watch over Matt during his illness and making his last birthday memorable.

In keeping with Matt’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Fly High to our special Angel…..rest in peace.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

