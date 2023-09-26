No one injured in town of Wilna fire

A town of Wilna woman's home was damaged by a late-night fire on Boyd Road.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Red Cross is helping a woman after a late-night fire damaged her town of Wilna home.

Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper says when firefighters arrived at the Boyd Road home, the left side of the house was in flames.

Crews were able to get a majority of the fire out within five minutes, the chief said, but there is extensive heat and water damage to the home.

No one was injured. The owner was not home at the time the fire started.

Draper says there was an excellent turnout to fight the fire.

“It’s a narrow road,” he said. “There’s really no turnaround points. And we had an excellent turnout from the two villages and the mutual aid departments.”

No cause has been determined.

