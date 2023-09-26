Smith warns Ogdensburg lawmakers after they fail to set tax cap hearing

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - In what’s been an unorthodox budget process, Ogdensburg councillors got their first look at a 2024 budget proposal from the interim city manager.

Interim Ogdensburg city manager Andrea Smith presented her proposal for a 2024 budget at a city council meeting Monday night.

A resolution to accept the budget was tabled in a 4-1 vote. The lone “no” came from Councillor Dan Skamperle. Councillor Mike Powers was not present.

Some members in the majority vote explain their reasoning.

“I’m not accepting it with a 12.5 for the sewer and a 4% in water,” Councillor Steven Fisher said.

“I’d like an opportunity to understand it a lot better,” Councillor John Rishe said. “I haven’t read it yet.”

This budget would see the tax rate stay the same at $16.58 per $1,000 of assessed value.

But homeowners could see a few hundred dollars more on their tax bill due to the city’s recent assessment, which generally saw property values increase 20% citywide.

Councillors would have to override the state’s 2% tax limit in order to raise taxes that much.

A resolution to set up a public hearing on exceeding that tax cap was voted down 3-2. The “no” votes came from Skamperle and Mayor Mike Skelly

Smith was adamant the hearing should have been approved.

“If in the end, council chooses not to override the tax cap, you are looking at an increase of property tax revenue of just $95,000,” she said. “And if that is the desire of council, you will be right back to having your $2 million deficit and you will be looking at restructuring your entire city.”

The council has until October 15 to approve a preliminary budget, which has historically begun the process of negotiating what goes into the final budget.

The public will be able look at the current proposal on the city’s website.

