Ogdensburg’s spending plan: the real numbers

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Spending is down and property owners will be paying more in taxes under Ogdensburg’s proposed fiscal plan for 2024.

The plan put forth by interim City Manager Andrea Smith is a $20.4 million budget. Compared to the current budget, Ogdensburg would spend 13 percent less in 2024.

The city’s reassessment adds $71 million to Ogdensburg’s tax base. Realizing the full force of that will depend if council will override the state’s tax cap, a discussion Smith wants council to seriously consider.

The property tax rate in Ogdensburg remains at $16.58 per $1,000 of assessed value. That’s down from a high of $19.86 cents in 2019 and 2020.

Even though the tax rate stays the same, most property owners will see a higher tax bill. Smith says on average property values went up 20 percent after this year’s reassessment. That means a $100,000 home is now worth $120,000, and the difference would be a tax bill around $300 higher in 2024.

Under the proposal, the spending plan doesn’t use any of the city’s savings, or fund balance.

Smith says Ogdensburg’s current fund balance is $1.7 million. Per state guidelines, it should fall below $2.4 million dollars.

Smith is electing not to recommend using it; instead, find a way to add to it.

