Pivot classes help seniors get WISE
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pivot is hosting a wellness class for adults 65 and older called the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE).
Prevention educator and counselor Jessica Geis-Archer says the classes focus on positive aging, aging well, living carefully, and living a healthy lifestyle.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The free classes are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October 2, 10, 16, 23, and 30, and November 6.
To register, call 315-778-4660, or fill out the form on Facebook.
