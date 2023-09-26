Pivot classes help seniors get WISE

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pivot is hosting a wellness class for adults 65 and older called the Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE).

Prevention educator and counselor Jessica Geis-Archer says the classes focus on positive aging, aging well, living carefully, and living a healthy lifestyle.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The free classes are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October 2, 10, 16, 23, and 30, and November 6.

To register, call 315-778-4660, or fill out the form on Facebook.

