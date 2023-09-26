R. Charles McCarthy, 82, formerly of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WWNY) - Arrangements for R. Charles McCarthy, 82, a resident of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mr. McCarthy passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 in Myrtle Beach.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of R. Charles McCarthy.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY Your Turn: feedback on fatal buggy crash, SUNY Potsdam & life-saver
WWNY Drivers urged to be cautious of large farm equipment on the roads
WWNY Watertown City Manager Resigning
WWNY Ogdensburg city council gets look at proposed budget Monday night

Obituaries

WWNY Grounded freighter near Cornwall could soon be refloated
WWNY Man at heart of police standoff pleads not guilty to 51 criminal counts
WWNY Man receives life sentence for raping & sexually abusing child
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on fatal buggy crash, SUNY Potsdam & life-saver
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg city council gets look at proposed budget Monday night
Large farm equipment
Drivers urged to be cautious of large farm equipment on the roads