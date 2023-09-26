R. Charles McCarthy, 82, formerly of Colton

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WWNY) - Arrangements for R. Charles McCarthy, 82, a resident of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. McCarthy passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 in Myrtle Beach. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of R. Charles McCarthy.

