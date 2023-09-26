Saranac Lake officer justified in shooting knife-wielding suspect, AG report says

This is a still from a body camera video of the shooting death of a stabbing suspect by a...
This is a still from a body camera video of the shooting death of a stabbing suspect by a Saranac Lake police officer.(New York Attorney General's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Saranac Lake police officer was acting in self-defense when she shot and killed a stabbing suspect who lunged at her with a knife.

A report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office concluded that the officer could not be prosecuted for the shooting.

A prosecutor would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was not acting in self-defense, the AG’s office says.

Police officers responded to a convenience store in the village on June 29, 2022 following a 911 call about a stabbing.

When they arrived, Joshua Kavota was sitting outside the store armed with a knife. When officers told him to relinquish the weapon, he drew it from his pocket and lunged at one of the officers, who shot Kavota.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The AG’s report said investigators reviewed body camera footage, 911 calls, witness interviews, and evidence from the scene to conclude that the shooting was justified.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

