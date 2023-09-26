Saranac Lake officer justified in shooting knife-wielding suspect, AG report says

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Saranac Lake police officer was acting in self-defense when she shot and killed a stabbing suspect who lunged at her with a knife.

A report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office concluded that the officer could not be prosecuted for the shooting.

A prosecutor would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was not acting in self-defense, the AG’s office says.

Police officers responded to a convenience store in the village on June 29, 2022 following a 911 call about a stabbing.

When they arrived, Joshua Kavota was sitting outside the store armed with a knife. When officers told him to relinquish the weapon, he drew it from his pocket and lunged at one of the officers, who shot Kavota.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The AG’s report said investigators reviewed body camera footage, 911 calls, witness interviews, and evidence from the scene to conclude that the shooting was justified.

